The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will face the Belmont Bruins (6-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Ohio State vs. Belmont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Ohio State Players to Watch

Taylor Thierry: 14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacy Sheldon: 15.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Celeste Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Rebeka Mikulasikova: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

