The Belmont Bruins (7-3) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up 7.9 more points per game (69) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (61.1).

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Belmont is 7-1.

Ohio State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.

The 82.5 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 20.8 more points than the Bruins give up (61.7).

When Ohio State scores more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.

Belmont has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.3% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bruins concede.

The Bruins' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 18 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

18 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Taylor Thierry: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 62.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 62.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Cotie McMahon: 15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (6-for-32) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

Ohio State Schedule