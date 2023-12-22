Ohio vs. Austin Peay December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) face the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Daniel Loos: 2.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|320th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|78.7
|104th
|35th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|268th
|243rd
|35.2
|Rebounds
|35.6
|228th
|91st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|175th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|188th
|333rd
|10.5
|Assists
|11.7
|287th
|50th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|9.4
|26th
