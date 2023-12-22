The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) face the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 19.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Daniel Loos: 2.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank
320th 66.7 Points Scored 78.7 104th
35th 63.6 Points Allowed 74.8 268th
243rd 35.2 Rebounds 35.6 228th
91st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd
175th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 188th
333rd 10.5 Assists 11.7 287th
50th 9.9 Turnovers 9.4 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.