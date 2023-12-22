Ohio vs. Austin Peay: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Clarksville, Tennessee
- Venue: F&M Bank Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio
|-3.5
|138.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of nine games this season, Ohio and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points.
- Ohio has an average total of 151.7 in its outings this year, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bobcats' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.
- This season, Ohio has been favored nine times and won five of those games.
- The Bobcats are 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Ohio.
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio
|8
|88.9%
|81.6
|148.4
|70.1
|134.2
|151.2
|Austin Peay
|1
|11.1%
|66.8
|148.4
|64.1
|134.2
|136.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- The Bobcats average 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.
- Ohio has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio
|3-6-0
|3-5
|5-4-0
|Austin Peay
|5-4-0
|3-2
|2-7-0
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio
|Austin Peay
|14-1
|Home Record
|7-8
|4-11
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.7
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.