The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

In eight of nine games this season, Ohio and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points.

Ohio has an average total of 151.7 in its outings this year, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bobcats' ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, Ohio has been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Bobcats are 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Ohio.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 8 88.9% 81.6 148.4 70.1 134.2 151.2 Austin Peay 1 11.1% 66.8 148.4 64.1 134.2 136.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats average 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.

Ohio has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-6-0 3-5 5-4-0 Austin Peay 5-4-0 3-2 2-7-0

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Austin Peay 14-1 Home Record 7-8 4-11 Away Record 1-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.