The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

  • Maatta has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Maatta has zero points on the power play.
  • Maatta averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

