Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Maatta stats and insights
- Maatta has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Maatta has zero points on the power play.
- Maatta averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 4-1
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
