For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Kane's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

