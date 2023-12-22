How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, December 22, with the Red Wings having lost four straight games.
Watch on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ as the Red Wings and the Flyers hit the ice.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|Red Wings
|1-0 PHI
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in league action.
- The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|32
|15
|13
|28
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|26
|11
|16
|27
|15
|14
|52.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|32
|10
|14
|24
|14
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|31
|5
|18
|23
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|32
|5
|14
|19
|15
|13
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (85 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- With 92 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|32
|16
|11
|27
|10
|22
|28.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|31
|4
|18
|22
|28
|17
|-
|Sean Couturier
|30
|8
|14
|22
|17
|25
|50.3%
|Owen Tippett
|32
|11
|9
|20
|10
|12
|40.6%
|Joel Farabee
|32
|11
|9
|20
|10
|9
|39.3%
