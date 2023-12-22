The Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, December 22, with the Red Wings having lost four straight games.

Watch on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ as the Red Wings and the Flyers hit the ice.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers Red Wings 1-0 PHI

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 21st in league action.

The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 32 15 13 28 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 26 11 16 27 15 14 52.6% Lucas Raymond 32 10 14 24 14 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 31 5 18 23 13 8 - Moritz Seider 32 5 14 19 15 13 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (85 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

With 92 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players