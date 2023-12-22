Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
Can we expect Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
