Shelby County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Shelby County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lehman Catholic High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Botkins at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Houston, OH
- Conference: Shelby County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
