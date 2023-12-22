Stark County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Stark County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Vincent St. Mary High School at Canton McKinley High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Canton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
