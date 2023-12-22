Warren County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Warren County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.