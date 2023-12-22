Wood County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Wood County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgedale at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
