Friday's game between the Wright State Raiders (6-6) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-5) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Wright State taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM on December 22.

Last time out, the Raiders lost 71-61 to Wyoming on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 67, Presbyterian 63

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders notched their signature win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 153 in our computer rankings, 89-78.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 153) on November 27

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 275) on November 18

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 295) on December 9

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 319) on November 30

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79)

19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (27-for-79) Layne Ferrell: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

7.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Cara VanKempen: 5.7 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders score 70.8 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 69.8 (283rd in college basketball) for a +12 scoring differential overall.

The Raiders are averaging 77.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 64.4 points per contest.

Defensively, Wright State has played better at home this year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 75.4 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.