Wright State vs. Wyoming December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (5-3) meet the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at South Point Arena. This matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wright State vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wright State Games
- December 21 at home vs Presbyterian
- December 12 at home vs Bowling Green
- December 9 at home vs Eastern Illinois
- December 18 at West Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Allyson Fertig: 12.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Malene Pedersen: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Emily Mellema: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tess Barnes: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marta Savic: 7.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.