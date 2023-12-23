Can we expect Adam Fantilli lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

  • In eight of 34 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

