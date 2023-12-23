The Armed Forces Bowl will feature the Air Force Falcons squaring off against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Air Force has the 81st-ranked offense this season (364.1 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking sixth-best with just 277.3 yards allowed per game. Things have been going well for James Madison on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 35.2 points per game (18th-best) and ceding just 18.5 points per game (18th-best).

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Air Force vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Air Force James Madison 364.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (43rd) 277.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (23rd) 275.8 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (89th) 88.3 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (18th) 17 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (33rd) 13 (105th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 169 times for 747 yards (62.3 per game), scoring nine times.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 332 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has hauled in five passes while averaging 14.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has a total of 178 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has put up 3,413 passing yards, or 284.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has collected 32 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 25.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Kaelon Black has rushed for 594 yards on 131 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 21 catches, totaling 204 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 568 yards (on 126 carries) with five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has racked up 1,076 receiving yards on 74 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes and compiled 1,010 receiving yards (84.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles' 67 targets have resulted in 47 receptions for 387 yards and three touchdowns.

