Can we count on Akron to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 272

Akron's best wins

On December 21, Akron claimed its best win of the season, an 88-65 victory over the Bellarmine Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 205) in the RPI rankings. With 24 points, Reagan Bass was the leading scorer against Bellarmine. Second on the team was Lanae Riley, with 22 points.

Next best wins

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 251/RPI) on November 15

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 275/RPI) on November 25

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on December 3

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Zips have three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Akron has been given the 332nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Zips have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Akron's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Akron Zips

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

