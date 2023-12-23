Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play he has six goals, plus five assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

