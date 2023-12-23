Can we expect Andrew Peeke scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

  • Peeke is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
  • Peeke has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 6-5 OT
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

