The Toronto Maple Leafs are at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, December 23, with the Blue Jackets having lost three consecutive games at home.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs Blue Jackets 6-5 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 123 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 107 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 32 1 24 25 10 13 - Johnny Gaudreau 34 6 15 21 15 11 0% Kirill Marchenko 32 13 8 21 9 19 38.2% Adam Fantilli 34 9 10 19 10 13 42.7% Ivan Provorov 34 2 17 19 19 6 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 103 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the eighth-most goals in the league (107 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players