Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6), losers of three home games in a row, host the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|7
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 30 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has a record of 5-9 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 20 of 33 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|107 (8th)
|Goals
|107 (8th)
|103 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|123 (31st)
|23 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (25th)
|20 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (6th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Columbus' past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 7.
- In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.8 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored the eighth-most goals (107 goals, 3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 123 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -16.
