Bookmakers have set player props for William Nylander, Zachary Werenski and others when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSOH and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Werenski has totaled one goal and 24 assists in 32 games for Columbus, good for 25 points.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 8 at Sabres Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Johnny Gaudreau has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 15 assists.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Dec. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Columbus' Kirill Marchenko is among the leaders on the team with 21 total points (13 goals and eight assists).

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 19 3 0 3 4 vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 42 points in 30 games (15 goals and 27 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 21 0 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 1 1 2 10 at Rangers Dec. 12 0 2 2 2

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 12 assists to total 38 points (1.3 per game).

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 21 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 2 0 2 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 2 1 3 9 at Rangers Dec. 12 2 2 4 3

