What are Bowling Green's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 32

Bowling Green's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 7, Bowling Green took down the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 82 in the RPI) by a score of 89-86. Against Cleveland State, Paige Kohler led the team by amassing 20 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 168/RPI) on November 23

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 185/RPI) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 233/RPI) on November 27

59-38 over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 334/RPI) on November 18

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Bowling Green is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Bowling Green is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Bowling Green has the 29th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 18 games remaining this year, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Bowling Green's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

