Will Brendan Gaunce find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce 2022-23 stats and insights

Gaunce did not score in five games last season.

Last season he did not play against the Maple Leafs.

Gaunce produced zero points on the power play last season.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

