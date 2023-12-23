On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at United Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Chicago Bulls (13-17), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOH.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by two points per game (scoring 110.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 112.4 (11th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow 224.9 points per game combined, 8.4 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Chicago is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Max Strus 18.5 -125 13.9 Jarrett Allen 15.5 -125 13.0 Craig Porter Jr. 11.5 -133 6.8 Isaac Okoro 10.5 -105 7.6 Dean Wade 7.5 -120 5.7

Cavaliers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2000 - Bulls +25000 +10000 -

