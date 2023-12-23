Cavaliers vs. Bulls December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division opponents face one another when the Chicago Bulls (9-14) welcome in the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) at United Center, starting on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell provides 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers.
- On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).
- Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Darius Garland is putting up 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 67.2% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averages 16 points, 10.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 21.8 points, 5 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Coby White posts 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Patrick Williams puts up 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Cavaliers
|108.4
|Points Avg.
|111.3
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|44.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
