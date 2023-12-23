Max Strus, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - December 23
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at United Center. Max Strus of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Cavaliers lost to the Pelicans on Thursday, 123-104. Their high scorer was Dean Wade with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dean Wade
|20
|9
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Isaac Okoro
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|14
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Strus' averages for the season are 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists, making 67.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).
- The Cavaliers get 15.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Caris LeVert.
- The Cavaliers get 8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Georges Niang.
- Isaac Okoro's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 49.6% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|22.3
|4.6
|4.7
|1.1
|0.3
|2.7
|Jarrett Allen
|12.5
|8.8
|2.4
|1.2
|0.5
|0
|Max Strus
|13.7
|4.8
|3.6
|0.5
|0.1
|2.8
|Darius Garland
|14.7
|1.7
|3.5
|1.2
|0.1
|1.4
|Isaac Okoro
|7.9
|3.7
|2.6
|1
|0.2
|1.1
