Can we count on Cincinnati to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 116

Cincinnati's best wins

Cincinnati's signature victory of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to the RPI. Cincinnati picked up the 71-60 road win on November 19. Mya Jackson, in that signature win, amassed a team-best 22 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Braylyn Milton also played a part with 11 points, one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on November 25

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on December 21

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on December 17

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on December 13

76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on December 1

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Cincinnati has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 17th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bearcats are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Cincinnati has the 162nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Looking at the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Cincinnati has 18 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

