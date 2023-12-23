Will Cleveland State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Cleveland State's full tournament resume.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 NR NR 134

Cleveland State's best wins

Cleveland State's best victory this season came against the Niagara Purple Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in the RPI. Cleveland State brought home the 87-56 win at home on December 6. Against Niagara, Mickayla Perdue led the team by putting up 24 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 152/RPI) on December 20

69-59 over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on December 21

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 183/RPI) on November 12

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on November 22

72-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 251/RPI) on November 29

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Cleveland State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Cleveland State is playing the 296th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Vikings' upcoming schedule includes 18 games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

Looking at Cleveland State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

