We have high school basketball action in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wayne Memorial High School at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 23

Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayfield at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23

Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23

Location: Independence, OH

Independence, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Garfield Heights High School