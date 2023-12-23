Should you bet on David Perron to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in six of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and three assists.

Perron's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

