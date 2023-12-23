What are Dayton's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 41 NR 32

Dayton's best wins

Dayton defeated the St. John's Red Storm (No. 68-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 88-81 win on November 17 -- its signature victory of the season. Daron Holmes, as the top scorer in the win over St. John's, delivered 28 points, while Kobe Elvis was second on the team with 27.

Next best wins

91-67 at home over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on December 20

82-68 over Cincinnati (No. 83/RPI) on December 16

77-69 at home over Youngstown State (No. 113/RPI) on November 24

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 29

70-67 over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on November 16

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Flyers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Dayton is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Dayton gets the 44th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Flyers' 19 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Longwood Lancers

Dayton Flyers vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

