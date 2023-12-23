Should you wager on Dmitri Voronkov to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

