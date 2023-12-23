Erie County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Erie County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Seneca West Senior High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perkins at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.