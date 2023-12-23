Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Franklin County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dublin Scioto High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Pickington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
