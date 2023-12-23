The Columbus Blue Jackets, Ivan Provorov among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Provorov in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 23:01 on the ice per game.

Provorov has a goal in two of 34 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Provorov has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Provorov has an assist in 14 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Provorov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Provorov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 34 Games 4 19 Points 2 2 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

