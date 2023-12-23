Can we anticipate J.T. Compher lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

  • In six of 28 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.