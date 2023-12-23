Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 23?
Can we anticipate J.T. Compher lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Compher stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Compher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
