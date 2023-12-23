Will Jake Bean score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bean stats and insights

In one of 32 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bean has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.