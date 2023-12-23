Will Joe Veleno light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Veleno's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

