Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a wager on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 18:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

Gaudreau has a goal in six games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Gaudreau has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Gaudreau has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Gaudreau goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gaudreau has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 34 Games 4 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

