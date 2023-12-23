For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Holl a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 24 games this season.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Holl has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 7-6 SO 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.