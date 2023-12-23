Can we expect Kent State to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 120

Kent State's best wins

Against the Cleveland State Vikings on December 9, Kent State captured its best win of the season, which was an 83-77 home victory. Chris Payton tallied a team-leading 18 points with 20 rebounds and three assists in the matchup against Cleveland State.

Next best wins

82-73 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on December 5

79-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 245/RPI) on November 11

79-72 over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 20

100-62 over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on November 17

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Golden Flashes have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Kent State gets the 147th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Golden Flashes have 19 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Kent State's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

