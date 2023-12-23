Can we count on Kent State to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 97

Kent State's best wins

On November 25, Kent State registered its signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI rankings. Mikala Morris was the leading scorer in the signature win over Missouri, putting up 18 points with nine rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on November 12

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 280/RPI) on November 29

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 334/RPI) on November 21

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Kent State gets the 106th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Golden Flashes' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Of Kent State's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. La Roche Redhawks

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. La Roche Redhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

