In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kirill Marchenko to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In 11 of 32 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Marchenko has scored five goals on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

