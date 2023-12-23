Lucas County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lucas County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
E L Bowsher High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
