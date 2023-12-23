Should you bet on Lucas Raymond to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In 10 of 33 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in two games versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Raymond averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

