Lucas Raymond will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Raymond's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Raymond has a goal in 10 games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 33 games this year, Raymond has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Raymond's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 5 26 Points 4 10 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.