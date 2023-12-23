The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6), losers of three straight home games, host the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets have put up 38 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 38 goals. A total of 21 power-play opportunities during that time have netted seven power-play goals (33.3%). They are 4-4-2 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have earned a record of 2-6-8 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 11-17-6.

Columbus has earned 11 points (3-5-5) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has four points (1-7-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have earned 24 points in their 20 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 7-1-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 4th 3.57 Goals Scored 3.15 15th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.62 31st 7th 32.6 Shots 29.8 24th 28th 32.5 Shots Allowed 34.3 30th 5th 25.84% Power Play % 15.96% 25th 21st 78.26% Penalty Kill % 82.11% 11th

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

