Max Strus' Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 123-104 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) Strus put up 13 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Strus' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 13.9 13.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 4.5 3.8 3.6 PRA -- 23 22.1 PR -- 19.2 18.5 3PM 3.5 2.8 2.8



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bulls

Strus is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 22.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers average the ninth-most possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 27.5 assists per game, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 31 20 3 4 5 0 0 12/20/2022 29 4 4 6 1 0 0 10/19/2022 31 22 7 1 5 0 0

