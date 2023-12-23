What are Ohio State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-1 33 34 51

Ohio State's best wins

On November 24 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in the RPI rankings, Ohio State notched its signature win of the season, a 92-81 victory at a neutral site. In the win over Alabama, Bruce Thornton amassed a team-high 29 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. chipped in 23 points.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on November 6

86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 89/RPI) on November 25

76-52 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 15

84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 176/RPI) on December 3

84-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on December 6

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Ohio State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Ohio State faces the 86th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

OSU's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FOX

