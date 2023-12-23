2024 NCAA Bracketology: Ohio State March Madness Odds | December 25
What are Ohio State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Ohio State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|1-1
|33
|34
|51
Ohio State's best wins
On November 24 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in the RPI rankings, Ohio State notched its signature win of the season, a 92-81 victory at a neutral site. In the win over Alabama, Bruce Thornton amassed a team-high 29 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. chipped in 23 points.
Next best wins
- 79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on November 6
- 86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 89/RPI) on November 25
- 76-52 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 15
- 84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 176/RPI) on December 3
- 84-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on December 6
Ohio State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Ohio State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Buckeyes have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Ohio State faces the 86th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- OSU's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Ohio State's next game
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FOX
